The issue has never died down after Scott Disick was in trouble over an alleged Instagram DM with Younes Bendjima, which resulted to him and Amelia Hamlin taking time apart.

The said couple has said to be "going through a rocky patch," a source told People on Monday. This followed Disick being on thin ice over his comments regarding his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her current boyfriend, Travis Barker.

"It's partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him," the insider continued regarding their situation.

The Power Of Leaked DMs

It has been a while since the day when Kourtney's ex, Younes Bendjima, leaked his alleged Instagram DMs with Scott Disick. In the message that had gone viral, Disick threw shade at Kourtney and Barker as they showed PDA in Italy.

On the other hand, Disick's current girlfriend since 2020, Amelia Hamlin, then cryptically left a message on Instagram as she posted a photo of herself wearing a top that says, "Don't you have a girlfriend?"

Another source told E! News that the couple is now on their rocky relationship as they are "spending time apart" as they "needed a break from one another."

"They are in different places and trying to figure out if it's time to move on and if they are really done," they also added.

Bitter Disick On The Loose

The 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna is "very disappointed" in Scott, and yet, he hasn't addressed the issue publicly. But a separate source close to E! News said that he's "mortified" by what he allegedly sent Younes.



As the insider spoke on behalf of Disick, "He had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings, and immediately regretted sending that message."

The source also suggested that the TV star still hasn't accepted that Kardashian is happy with someone else while being with Hamlin. "Scott is still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis' relationship," the source shared.

"He wants her to be happy, but behind closed doors, he will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn't work out," they added.

