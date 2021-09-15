Met Gala is known for its glamorous entourage, high-end decoration, and performances from known personalities; however, they are also infamous for serving the worst food? Keke Palmer recently shared a snap of the event's meal, and fans responded hilariously.

The former Nickelodeon star recently took to her Instagram to share a rare sneak peek of fashion's most significant event held in the Metropolitan Museum in New York City.

The image shows a seemingly empty plate with grilled corn, sliced cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, mushed beans, and a piece of broccoli that fans described as "half a lung." (check out the photo below)

The "Scream Queens" actress captioned her photo with, "This why they don't show y'all the food, I'm just playinnnn."

The photo was grabbed and re-posted on several social media platforms, where fans took to the opportunity to poke fun at the food.

not them serving half a lung pic.twitter.com/vxefPTImU1 — T_theestallion (@tvrisq) September 14, 2021

"I'm trying to figure out what this is," one fan asked, to which another follower replied, "That's um bronchitis."

"They feeding y'all like it's Fyre Festival," another fan wrote, referencing the worst music festival in the world.

"pause cause wtf i was expecting steaks n shrimp n shit," one tweeted.

How Much Is A Ticket To The Met Gala? Is It Possible To Get Invites?

According to The Sun UK, individual tickets for The Met Gala reportedly cost over $30,000. The tickets initially cost around $1,000 when Anna Wintour took over as the event's head in 1995.

Aside from the individual passes, celebrities could also purchase a luxury private table that is reportedly worth around $275,000.

See highlights from the 2021 #MetGala, from Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish to Jennifer Lopez and Dan Levy pic.twitter.com/gskQ4ONrlK — TIME (@TIME) September 14, 2021

The outlet mentioned that not all A-list stars pay for their glamorous outfits and tickets as major fashion houses like Versace, Dior, Prada, and more, are handling the payment in exchange for exposure.

Supposed a person has the money and wants to attend the event, in that case, fans are not assured of getting in as Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief, is the one curating the guestlist because Met Gala is strictly an "invitation only event."

