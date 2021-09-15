Wendy Williams previously announced that her talk show would be delayed due to ongoing "health issues." Today, a shocking diagnosis for the host shocked fans online.

According to an announcement made by "The Wendy Williams Show's" official Instagram account, the talk show host tested positive for a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19.

"To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th." (read the complete statement below)

In addition, the production will replay scheduled old episodes of the show. Williams' diagnosis comes after her initial announcement that she's dealing with "ongoing health issues" and has undergone further evaluations.

"She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere." The statement reads.

However, the September 20th schedule will not push through because of her current condition.

At the time of this writing, the talk show host has not specified what type of "health issues" she experienced last week. But, she previously shared about suffering from Graves' disease in 2019.

What Are Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases?

According to People, breakthrough cases happen when a person, who's already vaccinated, contracts the COVID-19 virus.

A case like Williams is rare but possible and expected because COVID-19 vaccines are not 100 percent effective.

However, suppose a vaccinated person contracted the virus; they will likely be asymptomatic or won't experience severe symptoms.

Wendy Williams' Previous Diagnosis

In 2018, she opened up to the outlet about her immune system disorder and revealed that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism 19 years before.

She mentioned that she felt better than she was before. She described the feeling as having a storm inside her body.

Williams also has lymphoma, where some parts of the body swell because of a lymph fluid build-up.

After the diagnosis, the host previously mentioned that she's afraid to get more plastic surgery in the future because she thinks she got the condition after a "bunion surgery."

