Wendy Williams recently announced that she would take a short break from her show ahead of its 13th season due to air next week; is this because of her health?

According to a statement shared on her Instagram, Williams is "dealing with some ongoing health issues" and is currently "undergoing further evaluations."

"She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere."

Her recent announcement did not specify what type of medical condition she's currently experiencing.

The talk show host previously opened up about suffering from Graves' disease, forcing her to take a break in January 2019.

"Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as a part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital." Her family wrote at the time.

What Is Graves' Disease?

Per Med Page Today, Graves' disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism. The medical condition is rare as it only affects about 1 in 200 people, usually ages 30 to 50. It is more common in women.

Graves' disease conditions include vitiligo, celiac disease, type 1 diabetes, pernicious anemia, and more.

Will Wendy Williams Live With Graves' Disease Forever?

Per the website, the medical condition is treatable. There are three possible options to cure it like Radioiodine therapy - a person takes radioactive iodine orally to make thyroid hormone, thyroid surgery, commonly used in pregnant women, cannot intake potent drugs, and antithyroid drugs.

Wendy Williams Also Suffering From Lymphemeda

In early reports, the TV host also opened up about being diagnosed with lymphoma, swelling in some parts of the body due to the build-up of lymph fluid.

Williams stated that she's afraid to get more plastic surgery after her diagnosis because she believes she got it after a "bunion surgery."

Aside from the medical conditions mentioned above, the host caused fans to worry during a live taping of her show in 2017, where she fainted while doing a Halloween segment.

She mentioned that it's not because of a health condition but rather "overheat" due to her "heavy costume, makeup, and lights."

