Octavia Spencer is apologizing to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari for her prenup joke on their engagement announcement, which she admits wasn't as funny as she thought it would be.

From the netizens' reactions by far though, many certainly did not take it as a joke but at the same time, not criticizing her for it. All because they found sense in what she said.

Still, the actress opted to take the high road now and apologize instead. The Oscar winner claims she was only trying to be funny when she commented on Britney's social media post, "Make him sign a prenup."

She added that she already approached the two privately to apologize, as reported by US Weekly.

It was later reported by TMZ that Sam graciously accepted the apology and said there is absolutely nothing to worry about. For one,, he knew it was a joke. He publicly said, "you are very kind to clarify but I have no hard feelings whatsoever." He added, "Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory."

Octavia says she absolutely sees the errors in her joke because she had unintentionally put a blight on the supposedly happy moment in Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's lives. Octavia said her "intention was to make them laugh not cause pain" ... and now she really wants to "restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of."

Spencer added that she's truly thrilled for Britney and thinks the singer deserves this utter happiness after going through a lot of pain - referring to the pop star's ongoing conservatorship battle.

The couple announced their plans to get married on Sunday after nearly five years of dating and it sparked mixed reactions. The news came days after the Grammy winner's father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to step down as his daughter's conservator, a position that he was placed in since 2008. Some fans however, who have gotten overprotective of the legendary musician through the course of her legal battle to have control over her own life, said that a prenup is certainly wise. Some even questions Sam's true motives for wanting to marry Britney, fearing the star would just move on from one controlling household to another.

