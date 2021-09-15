Kendall Jenner just had her own "tough" competition when it comes to eyeing NBA star and now-boyfriend Devin Booker; as she shared, she got jealous of her sister's daughter, Stormi, also being fond of him.

The 25-year-old model appeared in the September 14th episode of "The Tonight Show" alongside host Jimmy Fallon where she talked about being an aunt to a total of 18 nieces and nephews.

And as reported by E!, when she was asked if she was a good babysitter for her nephews and nieces. And in response, the beauty mogul explained that she always wants "to be the cool aunt and liked by all of them."

But it seemed like her Phoenix Suns boyfriend Devin Booker was there to steal her spot.

Kendall On Becoming An Aunt

Fallon continued their interview by talking about her sister Kylie having her second baby and Stormi's sibling with Travis Scott, which led to the question does Booker goes along well with the youngsters in their big family.

"He loves them," Kendall answered the host's question about the Phoenix Suns star and her family's children. "Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I'm jealous sometimes. I'm like, 'Stop-can you guys not?'"

As for how Kylie found out about the "Kylie Cosmetics" founder's pregnancy, Kendall said her sister called her showing a photo of her sonogram. "I wasn't really shocked because I felt like it could happen someday soon, but I was excited," Kendall added about the pregnancy. "It's just a blessing."



Basketball Player Jenner

Kendall, who made a grand appearance on the 2021 Met Gala over the weekend in her nude Givenchy gown, also shared that her competitive streak goes out around Devin.

She even joked about having an experience with basketball back in middle school and even tried to show off her skills around the athlete as soon as they started dating in 2020. "We were playing in the pool, and he just took it way too seriously-as did I, by the way," she shared.

"I had the ball, and he was guarding me, and it was a whole thing." She continued by admitting that she ended up getting injured with his nail as they took the game too seriously.

She concluded her story by saying, "It's pretty much healed now, so you cant really see it, but it was a big gash, and it bothered me for like two weeks."

