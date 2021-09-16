Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes' relationship is under the microscope as fans begin to investigate if they've called it quits or not.

The two actors gained attention through their starring roles in the "Outer Banks" hit drama series as Sarah Cameron and John B. The on-screen couple garnered even more fans after developing a real-life romantic relationship.

The transition from their character's chemistry on set to confirming that they're officially dating by posting their date night on the beach over on Madelyn's Instagram has been dubbed as "relationship goals" by many of their supporters.

However, there are rumors currently circulating social media that the pair are no longer together, which resulted in chaos within the "Outer Banks" fandom.

Madelyn and Chase: A Trending Twitter Topic

Speculations about the state of Madelyn and Chase's relationship had begun on Twitter as unidentified users began claiming the two are going through issues in their relationship.

Soon after that, fans started spreading a suspicious screenshot of an email addressing Chase's cheating allegations. According to this article, the letter's content was related to a girl that the actor met and flirted with at a party.

isso aconteceu algumas semanas atras. Meus amigos foram convidados para uma pós festa e nós conhecemos Chase Stokes e o amigo dele. Não reconhecemos ele de primeira e não assistimos a serie mas eu presumo que ele não esteja mais namorando a Madelyn Cline desde que ele ficou + pic.twitter.com/MXrhQv2f9t — ‘gio៹ (@hidalgoswife) September 16, 2021

Another source also claimed that the actress decided to switch lanes and leave Stokes for a "hot," "funny," "amazing," woman. However, the photos and "reliable sources" are not considered evidence to prove if Stokes and Cline did end things.

Additionally, no official statement has been released as the couple has yet to confirm these allegations.

READ ALSO: Gabrielle Union Reveals She Was Forced to Consider Doing THIS or Let Go of Cheating Husband Dwayne Wade

Fans React to the Breakup

There are two kinds of people in the "Outer Banks" fandom. One that plays around saying, "Madelyn and Chase breaking up and it's his bday [tomorrow]" and another who takes the joke too far like this person who tweeted the Kris-Jenner-Gun reaction video saying, "If Chase Stokes broke Madelyn Cline's heart...."

if chase stokes broke madelyn cline’s heart……. pic.twitter.com/mP7uALJj6F — ً (@NlKLANTSOV) September 16, 2021



"Why is everyone saying Madelyn and Chase broke up WHAT," exclaimed a suspicious fan who attached a meme-worthy photo of a dog seemingly raising an eyebrow at the news.

why is everyone saying madelyn and chase broke up WHAT pic.twitter.com/YbYTt6Qlce — ♡̶ (@htpsoul) September 15, 2021

One fan joked that the actor and actress' chemistry in the series' next season will probably "look like Ian [Somerhalder] and Nina [Dobrev's] chemistry in the last season of [The Vampire Diaries]."

chase and madelyn’s chemistry in the next season of obx bout to look like ian and nina’s chemistry in the last season of tvd pic.twitter.com/LFcfd21qL3 — cai de haan (@bonniesdiaries) September 15, 2021



Meanwhile, someone pointed out that no matter what happens, the couple's on-screen relationship still exists, "Chase and Madelyn said that if they broke up they were still [going to] act professional on set so I don't think 'Jarah' is bones."

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Reveals Another Family Member Having BIG Crush on BF Devin Booker- And She's Jealous!