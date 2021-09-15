Gabrielle Union shared how she made her relationship with husband Dwayne Wade work after discovering his infidelity back in 2013.

The actress revealed her raw emotions about the incident in her new book "You Got Anything Stronger," which hit shelves last September 14. At the time of the incident, Gabrielle was not only dealing with a cheating partner but was also struggling with fertility issues.

The fact that Dwayne had gotten another woman pregnant so quickly when she was trying so hard to become a mother herself had 'devasted' the author in more ways than one.

"To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience," Union wrote in her novel. "I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy, I am not sure I have them now."

Dwayne Wade's Other Woman

The "Breaking In" star dived further into the real state of her love life after Wade admitted to his wrongdoings.

In 2013, Dwayne Wade and Aja Metoyer welcomed their son Xavier. According to Daily Mail, the couple had been "in a much better place" in their relationship when the former basketball player inserted the "Basketball Wives" starlet into their lives.

Gabrielle even said yes when the retired NBA player proposed to her that he fathered another woman's child in the same year. Even after everything, the two proceeded to get married in 2014.

Gabrielle's Pregnancy Issues

The celebrity confessed she and Wade were actively trying to get pregnant when the athlete had broken the news about his child with Aja.

In her writing, Gabrielle claimed that "The experience of Dwayne having a baby so easily- while I was unable to- left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind." She continued to explain that her "feelings weren't originating from a healthy place" at that time.

Sources reported that Union had been diagnosed with adenomyosis and was forced to consider surrogacy, which rocked her already unstable relationship. "If I didn't submit to a surrogacy, then I was convinced I needed to let Dwayne go.

Even if he didn't want to, I had to let him find someone who could give him what he wanted," the actress stated.



Fortunately, the "relationship goals" pair became parents to daughter Kaavia four years into their marriage. Gabrielle helps Dwayne co-parent his other children from all his past relationships.

