Jojo Siwa reveals her current struggles and dissatisfaction with Nickelodeon's management of her show tours which has led to some disagreements on both ends.

The starlet took to social media to vent out her frustrations with the television channel, which happens to handle her "JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M." tour. According to sources, they also had postponed the tour dates as far as January 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic.

The issue doesn't revolve around the delayed tour but rather JoJo's new movie musical releases. The 18-year old informed her fans that she has some qualms about Nickelodean's terms for her tracklist.

"Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair," the teen questioned in her public post, which has gotten over 6,000 likes.

Jojo Siwa's Brand

Siwa continues to say that the German-founded company has already labeled her as "only a brand" and not an actual artist who values that work that she put out.

The public figure followed up her original post with a reply saying, "There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is funt until it's not."

This article from E! reportedly sent out representatives to get in touch with Nickelodeon about the situation and garner the company's take on the matter, but no response has been received.

There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not. — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) September 15, 2021



READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian 'Weak' To Go Through $1B Divorce As Per Ex-Husband Kanye West? [REPORT]

JojJo Siwa's The J Team Movie

The publication also mentioned that the recent movie that JoJo was pertaining to was "The J Team," which is also produced by the company under Nickelodeon Movies. The film made its debut last September 3 and is exclusively available on Paramount+ for streaming.

Seven months before its release, the "Boomerang" singer had excitedly shared the supposedly new tour tracks during her virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Aside from the additional songs from her movie, Jojo planned to perform songs from her two existing works. The celebrity had released the namesake of her tour- "D.R.E.A.M. The Music," back in 2018 and another EP in 2019 titled "Celebrate."



READ MORE: Video Evidence of R Kelly Threatening His Victim Presented: Singer Accuses Victim a Liar Before Assaulting Her