A rollercoaster of emotions was felt as Drew Barrymore recently revisited her childhood for the season premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show," on September 14.

The 46-year-old star took her viewers through her Los Angeles memory lane as she visited the home where she was raised, her first apartment, and Van Nuys Psychiatric Hospital, per US Weekly.

In the clip officially posted by the official YouTube channel of her talk show, Barrymore went through the said places in chronological order. Dropping by her old neighborhood, she went to her old house where she grew up from newborn to 7-years old, remembering how "lonely" and "empty" she felt as a kid.

A Trip To Memory Lane

As the video continues, they also showed her first apartment, where she stayed as soon as she turned 14-years-old, alongside her favorite bookstore and her old laundromat. The outlet also mentioned that Barrymore wanted to show a glimpse her dark past during her teenage years.

After all the stops she went through, the "Charlie's Angels" star further continued her adventure and visited the healthcare facility where she spent 18 months of her life. As shown in the clip, she sat on top of her car outside the facility.

"I was a real wild child, and I just got so out of control that no one knew what to do with me," the "Never Been Kissed" actress said as she broke into tears. "My mom called a friend because her daughter was out of control, and they drove me here in the middle of the night."

"They drove me here in the middle of the night and they walked me through those two doors and when you go through those two doors you do not come out," she also stated.

Barrymore In The Industry

Drew started her journey as an actress at a young age in the 1980's appearing in "Altered States." Later on, she became famous for being in Steven Spielberg's "ET" in 1982. During that time, she also struggled to be a young actress in showbiz.

The former child star even developed an addiction to drugs and alcohol during her wild child heyday, which she documented in her 1990 memoir "Little Girl Lost."

Just after her success in Hollywood, Barrymore had access to its dangers. This article reported that she started misusing alcohol and even got addicted to drugs, followed by harming herself before she was sent away.

"I think this is important for me to share with people because when they watch our show, we have a very beautiful set and I get to dress in nice clothing and get my hair and makeup done and there is an elegance, hopefully to the show," she said in the video.

She also exclaimed, "I will never lose sight of this part of my story and I have seen and been through things and they've helped me just recognize in all of us that we go through stuff."

The star said that her going back to the mental health institute was hard but "empowering."



