Freddie Combs, the preacher who rose to fame owing to his angelic voice on the second season of "The X Factor," has died.

Freddie Combs' Cause of Death

Reportedly, he was already on his way to better health by losing a whopping 400 lbs - a superhuman achievement.

At 49, everyone knows this is an untimely to die. His wife clarified that he is not a COVID-19 statistic, as reported by TMZ.

Freddie died last Friday at a hospital in Florida, surrounded by friends and family, according to his widow Kay. She claims that his death was not caused by Covid, but rather by kidney failure.

Kay says Freddie has been working hard on his weight reduction for the past 11 years - he used to weigh over 900 pounds and has now down to 385 pounds - and she is very proud of him.

The process is not easy and carries a lot of health risks, too. Sadly, she claims she knew he would die away the day before he did, adding, "I have so much gratitude to be his wife for 25 years and to be his best friend."

According to Combs' public obituary, he died after battling a "brief illness," even as wife (as reported by TMZ) kidney failure as his official cause of death.

"Freddie is survived by his wife, Katrina (Kay) Combs, parents Leslie & Nancy Rife, sisters Carrie Rife, Kristina (Andrew) Boggs and nephew Colin Boggs," the obituary reads. "Freddie spent most of his life in ministry preaching the gospel and singing praises to his Lord Jesus Christ. He has touched countless lives and their ministry will continue to do so," the obituary further said.

Freddie Combs on Season 2 of "X-Factor"

Freddie impressed the judges and audience during his 'X Factor' audition in Season 2 of the US competition, belting out a stunning performance of "Wind Beneath My Wings" to the delight of the judges and crowd.

Freddie committed to become healthier, lose weight, and get out of his wheelchair provided Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid agreed to back him up.

Despite the fact that he was removed soon after, his tale inspired many people since he had already dropped more than 400 pounds since 2009... when he weighed in at 920 pounds. Freddie and Kay, who also has weight concerns, were featured in a TLC show called "Ton of Love" in 2010.

