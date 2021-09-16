Actor Eddie Deezen, popularly known for his performance as Eugene Felnic in the 1978 movie "Grease," was recently arrested after allegedly causing a scene in a restaurant.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Deezen was causing a disturbance at a restaurant in his home state of Maryland around Thursday noon.

Deezen allegedly refused to leave the premises, so authorities were called to respond to the scene.

Per law enforcement, when police officers arrived, the actor hid behind a woman in a booth and insisted that he wouldn't leave the LaVale-based restaurant. Authorities had no choice but to remove him forcibly.

The actor also caused a scandal when cops tried to escort him out; Deezen allegedly threw numerous items to the police, including plates, bowls, and food, one of which struck a cop.

Law enforcement was able to remove him from the restaurant. In a photo obtained by the outlet, Deezen appears to be shirtless after the incident.

He was taken to jail, where he was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

Not Eddie Deezen's First Scandal In a Restaurant

In previous reports, the actor shared a series of a rant on Facebook about a waitress. He mentioned that he liked the way his server wears false eyelashes.

Deezen went on to say that he wouldn't return to the restaurant because the woman was not wearing falsies anymore.

After the rant, the waitress, Kara Lashbaugh, took to Twitter to blast Deezen, where she called him a "creep" who comes into her workplace once a week. (read her tweet below)

Eddie Deezen is a fucking CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and i’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown ass old man has the balls to post this on facebook about me im losing my mind pic.twitter.com/FBFTLdp5Mx — Kara (@KaraLashbaugh) June 22, 2021

Lashbaugh also alleges that the actor asks other servers about her schedule, and he would leave if she doesn't have makeup.

After Lashbaugh's remarks, Deezen fires back by posting another lengthy Facebook rant saying the waitress wants attention.

"She is an attention w****. She is a small-time, small-town lonely girl who is desperately craving for attention." he wrote.

Deezen clarified that he tried going back to the restaurant to apologize, but the waitress was not around.

At the time of this writing, there is no information if the recent incident occurred in the same restaurant where he allegedly harassed the woman.

