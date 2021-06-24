Actor Eddie Deezen, popularly known for his role as Eugene Felnic in the 1978 film "Grease," is under fire recently after allegedly harassing a waitress over her pair of eyelashes.

Per TMZ, the actor posted a rant about the waitress; according to him, he likes it when the waitress wears eyelash extensions, "she was 100% aware that I loved looking at her in the false eyelashes and she always would wear them on Wednesdays, that became our day." he wrote.

The actor then stated that he would not go back to the restaurant because the woman is not wearing falsies.

Following this, the waitress named Kara Lashbaugh took to Twitter and called Deezen a "creep." She claims that the actor comes into her work once a week then asks her co-staff about her schedule. (Read the full tweet below)

Eddie Deezen is a fucking CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and i’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown ass old man has the balls to post this on facebook about me im losing my mind pic.twitter.com/FBFTLdp5Mx — Kara (@KaraLashbaugh) June 22, 2021

Eddie Deezen hits back

Dezeen then blasted Lashbaugh in a lengthy Facebook post claiming that she wants attention.

"She is an attention wh*re. She is a small-time, small-town lonely girl who is desperately craving for attention." he wrote.

The "Grease" star then proceeded to claim that the woman has been spreading "nasty" and "vile" rumors about him in his hometown.

He also stated that Lashbaugh's friends had sent him nasty messages and called him a "child molester."

He mentioned that he tried going back to the restaurant because he wants to apologize, but Lashbaugh was not there.

Deezen also claims that the woman wants her "15 minutes of fame," and he was a "fairly well-known guy" that's why people are taking advantage of him for attention.

Although he exposed the woman for allegedly tearing down his reputation, he admitted that he was wrong in objectifying the woman.

"I was 100% wrong with my actions with her. I required this girl to wear false eyelashes, I made her feel objectified, cheap, not human. I deeply regret my actions. They were thoughtless and immature." he added.

As reported by the outlet, the waitress stated that she never filed any formal complaint against the actor, but she plans to meet with a lawyer.

Per Deezen's attorney, Adam Hirshfield, the actor is scared after the cyberbullying incident; he stated that he feels like his life is in danger.

Authorities had already told Deezen that he has to file for a no-contact order in court if he still fears for his life.

