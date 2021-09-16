Kim Kardashian has spoken out about her sister Kourtney Kardashian's connection with Travis Barker to the public and in the process, revealed that there might be a new show coming up featuring this widely talked about romance. Is a "KUWTK 2.0" coming up soon?

On Thursday, the KKW Beauty creator went on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she talked about the family's new TV show, what it's like to having the summer off after finishing "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," and her older sister's public demonstrations of devotion for Barker.

The PDAs are sometimes endearing and sometimes, quite unpleasant to look at, based on the reactions of certain netizens and particularly, that of Kourtney's own ex, Scott Disick.

Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that the time she and her sisters have spent away from the cameras in recent months has allowed them to spend more quality time with friends and family. She also hinted at the possibility of a new program.

"People have had this free time off and had these beautiful new relationships blossom and it's going to be really fun and interesting to see filming dynamics and us back together. I'm excited," Kardashian said in a sneak peek clip. DeGeneres then got down to business, inquiring about Kardashian's sister Kourtney's new lover and if he'll feature on the family's upcoming reality show.

"I honestly haven't talked to him about it but I'm assuming because he's such a big part of Kourtney's life that hopefully they will be on," Kardashian replied. She then revealed that she is a true "Kravis" fan. "I love their relationship. They've grown so much together," Kardashian, 40, gushed.

The obvious was then revealed by DeGeneres: Kourtney and Barker can't keep their hands off of one other. While on vacation and at public occasions, the two have become renowned for locking lips for the cameras. The two most recently kissed at the MTV Video Music Awards.

"It's so cute isn't it?" Kardashian said to the host. Apparently, the PDA moments caught on camera do not disgust or bother her, like it did others. "It's a lot but it's so cute. I love love love them."

Last year, it was revealed that "KUWTK" will be departing the E! network following the last season in 2021. The family did, however, reveal that they had signed an exclusive contract with Hulu, switching from Comcast to Walt Disney.

