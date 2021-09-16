Gabby Petito was found in distress after having a physical altercation with her fiancé Brian Laundrie while on the road, which got caught on camera as video evidence.

Authorities at the Utah Police Department recently released the body camera footage of the now-missing YouTuber, which can further aid in the investigation. Gabby was reported missing by her family, who lost contact with her after she traveled to Wyoming.

According to NBC Chicago, the 22-year old Influencer was set on making a cross-country road trip with Laundrie for months-long "van journey" adventure.

The victim's loved ones suspected that their daughter had gone missing as the couple's van entered Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. The local police received a 911 dispatch to Southern Utah, where Petito and Brian got caught having a physical argument.

The Body Cam Video

Gabby was already emotional as authorities arrived at the scene. The social media personality got recorded standing on the side of the road in tears as police assessed the situation.

Official police documents stated, "At no point in my investigation did Gabrielle stop crying, breathing heavily, or compose a sentence without needing to wipe away tears, wipe her nose, or rub her knees with her hands."

The audio from the video picked up Petito apologizing and explaining that her fiance had attacked him because she "sometimes" had "OCD" and could get "frustrated" at him.

Brian confirmed to the officer in charge that the two of them had built up a massive amount of "emotional tension" as they were constantly arguing throughout their travels. The 23-year old informed them that it had been four or five months since they began the trip.



Gabby's Father Begs

The Petito family have increasingly gone desperate in their fight to find their missing daughter. Gabby's dad, Joe, has already begun pleading for more assistance on the investigation.

"I'm asking for help from everyone at home. I'm asking help from the parents of Brian, and I'm asking for the help of the family members and friends of the Laundrie family," the father begged on September 16 during the press conference held at the local city hall.



The investigation has determined Brian's involvement in the case as he was the one who returned Gabby's van to North Port on September 1, sources reported.

After uncovering this vital piece of evidence, Laundrie refused to provide helpful information and has stopped cooperating with law enforcement officials. Laundrie has since become the person of interest in the disappearance of his partner.

