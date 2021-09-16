The young actress in numerous MGM musicals, including "Royal Wedding" and "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," Jane Powell, passed away at 92, Thursday, September 16.

The musical actress' spokesperson Susan Granger confirmed her death to Entertainment Weekly due to natural causes at her home in Wilton, Connecticut.

Sources also reported that she and her late actor and publicist husband, Dick Moore, shared their home until he died in 2015.

They also mentioned that she was married five times and is survived by her three children: Geary Anthony Steffen III, Suzanne Steffen, and Lindsay Cavalli, along with two granddaughters, Skye Cavalli and Tia Cavalli.

The Hollywood's Golden Age Stars

As described by Variety, Jane Powell was one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age due to the name she built throughout her journey of being in musicals with an operatic voice and "sunny girl-next-door image."

On April 1, 1929, Suzanne Lorraine Bruce was born. Her mother was determined to turn her into a child star, resulting in her appearance on the "Stars of Tomorrow," aged 5.

By 1943, she signed a seven-year contract with MGM after auditioning for Louis B. Mayer and David O. Selznick. The source also mentioned that her producer and mentor was Joe Pasternack from MGM, who developed Deanna Durbin at Universal earlier.

As she appeared in the musicals alongside Fred Astaire and Howard Keel, she flourished for the rest of the '40s and '50s with the musical "Song of the Open Road." And by the late '50s, Powell continued to be on stage and performed into her later years. She took her character's name, Jane Powell, as her own.

READ ALSO: Gabby Petito Update: Fiance Claims Van-Life Blogger Attacked Him Because She Sometimes Had 'OCD'

Jane Powell's List Of Projects

The source further mentioned her musicals and films from the beginning of her career to her last. The outstanding actress became a part of "Holiday in Mexico," "Three Daring Daughters," and "A Date With Judy."

Rest In Peace Jane Powell

(April 1, 1929 – September 16, 2021) pic.twitter.com/HnRclS6LZh — 𝙉𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙜𝙞𝙖. (@Dear_Lonely1) September 16, 2021



On categorized musicals for teen-centered stages, Powell also appeared in Stanley Donen's "Royal Wedding," however, she later returned to the musicals she was familiar with in the mid-1940s, though "Rich, Young and Pretty."

By 1954, she returned working with Donen for "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," which got nominated for the best picture at Oscar Awards.

READ MORE: Video Evidence of R Kelly Threatening His Victim Presented: Singer Accuses Victim A Liar Before Assaulting Her