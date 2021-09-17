Popularly known for being a regular actress in nine out of ten seasons of Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story," Sarah Paulson recently revealed that the latest installation might be her last.

The actress recently appeared in "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen. The host asked her about her future works with Murphy because of her longtime appearance on "AHS,"; aside from the horror series, she also appeared in the third season of "American Crime Story."

Paulson's answer was, "I don't know," she mentioned that she doesn't know what her next project with the renowned producer will be. (watch the full interview below)

However, she thinks that "Double Feature" is "probably" her last season of "AHS."

"I mean, I don't know. Every time he comes to me with some whack-a-doodle character, I tend to be like, ''Yes, let's do it!'' I don't know, this is the first time. So we'll see." The actress said. (via Daily Mail UK)

The actress, who also appeared in "Ocean's 8" with Rihanna, is currently playing the role of Karen in the show's latest installment.

Her character is a mysterious homeless woman who locals in Provincetown think is a diseased and mentally unstable person.

She also has a role in "Impeachment: American Crime Story," a series surrounding Monica Lewinsky and former US president Bill Clinton's scandals.

Paulson plays the character of Linda Tripp, who became a crucial witness in the 1998 issue. At the time of this writing, executive producer Ryan Murphy has not publicly commented on the matter.

Sarah Paulson in 'American Horror Story'

The actress first appeared in the first season titled "Murder House," where she portrayed the role of Billie Dean Howard.

Her other characters include Lana Winters in "Asylum," Cordelia Foxx in "Coven," conjoined twins Bette and Dot Tattler in "Freak Show," Sally McKenna in "Hotel," and a lot more.

Aside from acting on the show, Paulson also directed the sixth episode of "Apocalypse," titled "Return to Murder House," which aired on October 17, 2018.

Her acting career with "AHS" led her to snag numerous nominations from Emmy Awards for every season she's in.

