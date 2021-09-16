Kate Middleton has recently returned to her royal duties on Wednesday, September 15, and during an interview, she might have spoken about the possible career of 8-year-old Prince George's future.

In a report published by Express, the Duchess of Cambridge visited the Royal Air Force C17 Globemaster plane at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire and had a chance to speak with the people involved in Operation Pitting.

This was also where the 39-year-old mother hinted that her first child, Prince George, would be following in his father and uncle's footsteps in his career.

Kate Middleton was spotted on the Operation Pitting, where it became the first time she had public engagements since summer. As she visited the venue, the Duchess took a look around an aircraft that they used to evacuate 15,000 people from Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover.

And during that time, a tweet said that over 850 people arrived at RAF Brize Norton for the past two weeks.

Prince George's Plane Obsession

The Duchess of Cambridge talked about her first child's possible future endeavors, as she disclosed Prince George's keen interest in aviation.

It was also reported in 2016, Kate visited the 75th anniversary of Royal Air Force Air Cadets and told an honorary member that Prince George has an obsession with planes and he "wants to become an air cadet."

It seems as though after a few years had passed, the young prince's interest is still the same and going strong. The Lordmaster Sergeant, Mark Curtis, even admitted to PEOPLE magazine that the mother of Cambridges did mention her children being "very interested in aircraft."

Father And Uncle For Royal Air Force

Prince George's father, Prince William, used to work as a Royal Air Force search and rescue pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015 and 2017. While on the other hand, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, became an Apache helicopter commander in Afghanistan back in 2013.

As young as two years old, the young George attended the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, in 2016.

Also recalling the time in 2017, Prince George was thrilled as he toured in Hamburg during the Cambridges' tour of Germany and Poland while in a helicopter.

