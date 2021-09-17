"The Good Doctor" is coming back with season 5, and fans of the hit ABC medical drama can't wait.

The show has four successful seasons, and everybody couldn't get enough of Dr. Shaun Murphy, played by Freddie Highmore.

Fans are always so excited to watch the young surgeon with autism tackle new situations that he encounters in his everyday life as a medical professional.

Apart from "Grey's Anatomy" or "New Amsterdam," this show has a lot of tense, drama, and emotional rollercoaster, becoming one of the most well-received shows of this generation.

With "The Good Doctor" just a few days away, here are some of the things you need to know about the upcoming season.

'The Good Doctor' Season 4 Recap

At the end of season four, "The Good Doctor" lost one crucial character.

Dr. Claire Browne, played by Antonia Thomas, left the show. It was a bittersweet moment because she has been part of the series since the very beginning.

However, the new season promises fresh starts to all of the characters.

At the end of last season's final episode, fans saw Lea, played by Paige Spara, propose to Shaun, and luckily, the doctor gladly said yes.

Meanwhile, another new couple, Morgan Reznick and Alex Park, played by Fiona Gubelmann and Will Yun Lee, respectively, admitted that they were in love.

'The Good Doctor' Season 5 Spoiler

A new character will be joining the show. Rachel Bay Jones, who starred in "Modern Family" and "Grey's Anatomy," will be playing the role of Salen Morrison, who confirmed that she is not going to be a doctor but could be Shaun Murphy's nemesis.

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer David Shore teased, "Her character is one of the most fun we've had."

He further said, "I just love what this actress brings, what this character brings... She just has a great dynamic and a great energy. She is just going going going going."

The new character is also described to be "a real challenge to our people."

And of course, Shaun and Lea are going to be married.

'The Good Doctor' Season 5 Release Date and Where to Watch

The newest "The Good Doctor" season will finally premiere on Sept. 27, Monday at 10 pm ET on ABC.

Seasons one to four are already available for streaming on Hulu, with the first three seasons available on Netflix.

Fans can also purchase episodes or the entire season on Amazon.

