Is Kourtney Kardashian slamming the door shut at ex Scott Disick forever?

Lately, their relationship seems to be hanging by a thread, especially after the "Flip It Like Disick" star bashed Kourtney's relationship with new beau Travis Barker in a DM sent to her other ex, Younes Bendjima, who leaked their private convo online.

An insider said OK! magazine, "Scott and Kourtney's relationship is non-existent."

However, it's not like he's going to be out of their lives, especially since Scott shares kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with Kourtney.

"He's really just focused on being there for his kids and spending time with them, as well as focused on his brand and any opportunities that come his way."

The insider added that he's trying to be the best parents for their children and will force them to co-parent with the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star work, despite having problems with her now.

This is because Scott doesn't think Kourtney should be too showy of her PDAand any R-rated behavior because of their kids.

"The kids are still young and can easily find paparazzi photos of them on their phones."

The insider also noted that Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Travis makes Scott Disick all riled up and has a more severe effect on his relationship with the Poosh founder.

"It's more strained than ever."

News of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship comes after the mom-of-three walked the red carpet of the 2021 MTV VMAs with the Blink 182 drummer whom she couldn't get her hands off.

The pair didn't shy away from their PDA, as always, and even posed with their tongues touching in red carpet pictures.

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian Heartbreak: More Details on The Girl Kanye West Cheated Her On With Are Coming Out

Meanwhile, Scott Disick also lost one person in his life, his girlfriend of one-year, Amelia Hamlin.

Amelia reportedly ended their relationship following the DM drama, which caused a major issue between them.

What Kim Kardashian Thinks of Kourtney and Travis Barker's Relationship

Unlike Scott, Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian is reportedly not bothered by her and Travis' public display of affection.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, she discussed how she loves their relationship and even said that the musician is "the sweetest guy."

The KKW Beauty mogul also revealed that Travis will play a huge role in their upcoming Hulu series following the end of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

READ MORE: Amanda Bynes Conservatorship Extended Until 2023: Is It As Extreme As Britney Spears'?