Mixed martial artist Jason Miller, popularly known as "Mayhem," has been officially charged after being arrested and tased by authorities earlier this month.

According to TMZ, the MMA fighter has been charged with felony domestic violence and resisting arrest. The recent news comes after he allegedly hit his girlfriend and locked himself in a bathroom.

He was arrested last Friday when authorities responded to a call from a woman who was screaming for her life. Law enforcement immediately rushed to the scene in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles.

The woman is said to have had visible marks on her face and neck when the police arrived.

This week, the LA County District Attorney filed criminal charges against Miller because he "wilfully inflicted" injury on his partner resulting in a traumatic condition.

How Long Will Jason 'Mayhem' Miller Stay In Prison?

The exact years of his sentence were not stated, but since the MMA fighter had multiple convictions in the past, he is said to stay behind bars for a long time.

Jason 'Mayhem' Miller's Uncooperative Arrest

New information has come to light behind the scenes of his arrest; he reportedly locked himself in a bathroom and refused to cooperate with authorities.

Law enforcement had no choice but to break the door down to reach him. The LAPD tased him when they got in and was able to cuff him; Miller was later taken to the hospital.

In addition, his alleged domestic violence victim was able to escape from his hands by hopping out of a window.

Jason 'Mayhem' Miller Under Investigation After An Alleged Bar Fight, Previous Arrests

Just days before he was arrested, the MMA fighter was allegedly involved in a bar fight.

He was accused of inflicting injury to another man by breaking his ribs. Law enforcement took an incident report for felony battery.

Aside from the issues mentioned above, Miller has been arrested multiple times in the past for several violent reasons.

In 2011, he allegedly put his sister in a headlock and refused to release her. In 2012, he allegedly went to a church and sprayed a fire extinguisher.

In 2015, he was arrested after allegedly trying to use a ceramic tile to combat authorities. Cops had no choice but to tase him at the time.

