Knowing that Bella Hadid belongs in a family full of supermodels, rumors still questioned her physical looks⁠- particularly on whether or not she had ever gone under the knife.

In the 1980s, the mother of three, Yolanda Hadid, also reigned in the modeling industry as she appeared in numerous Vogue and Grazia fashion spreads and strutted on European catwalks. The former model was discovered in her teens by the legendary modeling agent Eileen Ford.

The blonde beauty from the Netherlands may have contributed much to her daughter's beauty and success in the fashion world. But of course, Bella's sister, Gigi, also inherited their mom's good looks.

As young as two, Gigi already started her modeling career. By 17, she signed with an agency, making her a successful model today while being a mother of Baby Khai. Their 22-year-old little brother Anwar also got a spot on IMG Models and appeared in Valentino and Topshop campaigns.

And yet, no shortage of cosmetic surgeons who are convinced that Bella has had work done. Consider her photos from the past where she is fresh-faced and pretty, but she got a noticeable thin upper lip.

queria o glow up da bella hadid mas sou pobre eai pic.twitter.com/irAuu9wj3q — geo (@harrieyou) April 1, 2021

The Hadid's Lyme Disease Journey

As reported by this article, if there was ever a time that Bella became shy from plastic surgery, her mother's journey might be one of the reasons.

Their mother documented her Lyme disease while still on "RHOBH," which made her an advocate for those who suffered the same diseases. In a most recent interview, Yolanda opened up all her diagnoses and suffering after going through numerous symptoms leading to depression.

And by that, she took matters into her own hands and eliminated everything toxic from her body, even the leaking silicones from her breast implants.



By 2012, their mother Yolanda announced that she was not the only one diagnosed with the disease, Bella and her brother.

READ ALSO: Bella Hadid Wears Front-LESS Gown on Cannes Red Carpet, Model's Stunning Look Wows Fans With Incredible Dress

Is Bella A Natural Beaut Since Birth?

Their proud mother would respond that her daughters have been absolutely beautiful since birth. In 2019, an Instagram user asked Yolanda whether her daughter may have gone through using fillers.

As their mother, she came quickly for their defense, "None of my children have never done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies," she responded. "They know better after seeing what I went through."

By 2018, Bella also admitted to InStyle that she battled with insecurity in her early days.

Now that she's more comfortable in her skin, she challenges anyone who thinks her face is manufactured. "People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling," she said.

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid Shares Open Letter Regarding Baby Daughter Khai Requesting Paparazzi Not To Do This