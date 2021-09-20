Officials in Georgia have judged Daffney's death to be a suicide. Even though this was already the main suspicion, it cannot be confirmed until a death certificate states so.

According to TMZ Sports, the former wrestler died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, according to the death certificate, which was published Monday.

Daffney, whose true name is Shannon Spruill, was discovered dead on September 2, after she videotaped herself on Instagram Live looking to be suicidal.

Daffney can be heard stating in the tapes, "Do you guys not understand that I am all alone? Do you not understand that?"

She later said, "Remember, my brain goes to Boston." In the weeks preceding up to her death, Daffney's good friend, fellow wrestler Lexie Fyfe, told TMZ Sports that Daffney had been suffering mental health concerns.

Daffney was a WCW star from 1999 to 2001, and she was remembered affectionately by wrestling luminaries following her death, including Mick Foley, who remarked, "She was far ahead if her time in our business. #RIPDaffney." She was 46 years old at the time of her passing.

Recently, Francine, another female wrestling legend, appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Shoot Interviews YouTube channel for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and touched upon the then just report of Shannon Spruill, a.k.a. Daffney Unger, having committed suicide. She hinted that it's quite ironic that Daffney killed herself on September, which coincides with "Suicide Prevention Month." She claimed that this is evidence that everyday should be about suicide prevention because many are suffering from thoughts of ending their lives.

"They say September is Suicide Prevention Month but it should be every single day. People struggle every single day with this. I have two young kids and I'm terrified; I don't want them to feel like Shannon felt. So I try to be here for them, both me and my husband, we're very hands on with our children. I'm always like, 'is something bothering you, please tell me' because it does start at a young age and it's very sad what these kids have to go through these days," she shared.

She added that she knew personally that Daffney was suffering for years and tried to be there for her. She felt immense regret that she was not able to stop Daffney in committing suicide. "Like I said, Shannon struggled for years and years and years and I can't tell you how many times I sat on the phone whether it was just a regular telephone call or a video call like this and just watched her cry for hours and hours and, you know, I just wish I could have been there for her that day. And I did [call her] earlier in the day but she didn't pick up the phone," she shared.

