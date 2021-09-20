While hosting the Emmy Awards, Cedric the Entertainer couldn't help but poke fun at the Royal family, bringing up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's infamous TV appearance with Oprah Winfrey.

The 57-year-old comedian was reminiscing about the best TV shows of the year, including "The Crown," when he brought up Meghan's bombshell interview in which she claimed worries about her son Archie's skin color were raised while she was pregnant.

Cedric joked that Meghan and Harry's candid conversation with Oprah was the'real tea,' and that the Royal family 'needs' young Archie, two, to 'teach the Queen how to use TikTok.' The stand-up star hosted the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards that took place in Sunday in Los Angeles.

Cedric was observed throwing jokes at the ex-Royals, not sparing their little kid Baby Archie, as he took to the stage in front of a smaller crowd due to the coronavirus outbreak. His jokes, on the other hand, were not meant to be hurtful, as they elicited some laughter. Cedric teased, "Meghan must put it on that boy because he renounced his throne quicker than Eddie Murphy in Coming to America."

The said interview, nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special itself, was able to amass 17 million viewers in the United States and 60 million internationally.

However, "Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy," a CNN special, ultimately won the award.

Cedric also had comments on Meghan's accusations that members of the Royal family questioned her about how dark Archie's complexion would be while she was pregnant with her first child. He hinted that someone could have been exaggerating. "I can't believe they were talking about that little baby like that, little Archie. How dark that little baby gonna be."

He then made the joke that Baby Archie is actually an asset to Queen Elizabeth. "They need little Archie! Charles can't dance, who else going to teach them how to TikTok. I can just see it now, baby Archie with the Queen like, 'Come on Gammy," he said, which made the audience laugh.

Cedric began dancing on stage to demonstrate what he meant, laughing, "'The whole crown behind them like, 'Ok your majesty, I see you," he envisioned.

The Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan aired in March on CBS in the United States and ITV in the United Kingdom. Following its broadcast, the Palace issued a statement on behalf of the Queen in response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's claims.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement read. 'While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members," it also said.

The Royal who purportedly questioned how dark Archie's skin tone would be, according to Oprah, was neither the Queen nor her late husband Prince Philip.

