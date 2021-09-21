"Sex Education's" third season was released last week, and most fans already finished all episodes, which are accessible on Netflix. Recently, many supporters took to Reddit to share their theories on what would happen in the next season as unanswered questions were raised in episode 8.

WARNING: POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD

Since the final episode shows Jean Milburn, played by Gillian Anderson, looking through the paternity test that her partner Jakob, played by Mikael Persbrandt, insisted her to do, she realized that she made a mistake.

Although the camera did not show the result, her reaction says a lot. A recent Reddit post says Jakob will possibly leave Jean in the next season because he's not the father of her baby.

An interesting theory was also shared in the same post about Hope Haddon, played by Jemima Kirk. To give a background, Hope is the newest headmistress of Mooredale Secondary.

In the first episodes, students perceived her as "cool" and "hip" until she ruled out an almost dictatorship approach where she required everyone to wear uniforms and placed strict rules to follow.

In the few last episodes, after having bad press when students of the school decided to take revenge and reclaim their title as "sex school," Hope decided to resign.

As Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, bumped into her in the hospital. Hope became vulnerable and opened up about her trying for an IVF multiple times because she couldn't conceive a baby.

Now, back to the Reddit theory, the user suggests that Jean will put her baby up for adoption, and Hope could adopt the child to fulfill her dreams of becoming a mother.

However, there's a loophole in this theory that other fans pointed out in the same thread.

"Jean would never give up her baby. Her favourite thing ever is being a mother and that's why she kept the baby. If this happens I'd never watch the show again," user Orangeluvs wrote.

"She will not give the baby for adoption because she wants to be a mother again since Otis is almost an adult, that's one of the main plots about Jean in season 3," user Letinimanov wrote.

In addition, in episode five, when Hope failed another round of IVF treatment, the doctor suggested that she should try adopting a child, and she revealed that she'd been asked about it before.

However, she insisted that she was not ready to stop trying to have her own child yet.

At the time of this writing, none of the cast members nor anyone from the show's production has confirmed the theory mentioned above.

