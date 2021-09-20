Former Impact World Champion Sami Callihan suffered from a broken ankle after a pay-per-view TV taping last September 18 Saturday.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter first reported the incident regarding the wrestler through Twitter. He tweeted, "Sami Callihan suffered a broken ankle Saturday at the Impact tapings and had surgery."

Sami Callihan suffered a broken ankle Saturday at the Impact tapings and had surgery. Looks to be out until spring 2022. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 20, 2021



During the "Slammiversary" in July, Callihan went face-to-face with Kenny Omega for the Impact title. But in the end, he lost to "The Belt Collector" in a "No Disqualification" match, per Comic Book.

After numerous failed attempts to claim the title, the source reported that Callihan worked in a tag-team match alongside rival Eddie Edwards back at the "Victory Road 2021" event. This was also the time where they lost to W. Morrissey and Moose.

Injury Details Unknown

As reported by this EWrestling, they gave no additional information regarding how the incident happened or when the injury took place during the shoot.

Outlets believed that the 34-year-old "will be on the sidelines" due to the injury, claiming his return by spring of 2022.

Callihan has been with Impact since 2017, for which he earned the World Champion title by 2019.

The "Former Impact World Champion" was supposed to reunite with former Switchblades partner Jon Moxley for the October Pro Wrestling Revolver show. That will also be the time where they go up against Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards.

READ ALSO: [VIDEO] Ric Flair's Stewardess Accuser Details Horrific Ordeal on The 'Plane Ride From Hell'

Things To Look Forward For 'Impact'

The Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online revealed what future episodes are coming for Impact. They revealed that this weekend's triple-dip TV tapings showed some debuts and return of Christoper Daniels, Alex Zayne, and Heath Slater.

The former Impact fixture, Daniels, partnered with Christian Cage and X-Division Champion Josh Alexander as they got jumped by Ace Austin and Madman Fulton during the conclusion of Friday's tapings.

Alex Zayne was also a part of the TV tapings as first reported by Fightful, but they revealed no details regarding his appearance. He also returned to "Ring of Honor" after he was released by WWE NXT this summer.

On the other hand, after a long absence since October, Heath Slater returned after recovering from a hernia. The athlete reunited with his friend and former partner, Rhino.

READ MORE: Stephan Bonnar Screams at Hospital Staff While Suffering From Fractured Vertebrae Injury [Full Details]