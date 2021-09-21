Celebrations to honor the Queen's 70 years on the throne will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle from May 12 to 15, 2022, with both members of the public and members of the Royal Family expected to attend.

The Queen and other royals are scheduled to attend a live entertainment to honor the unique event. The 'Platinum Jubilee Celebration' in May will feature over 500 horses and 1,000 performers. While sources imply that "senior royals" will attend the Queen's 70th anniversary as queen, there is growing suspicion that her cherished grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will return to the UK for the event.

"All the senior members of the Royal Family are likely to attend the Horse Show - which will end with the live celebration on 15 May," TV royal correspondent Chris Ship tweeted on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Sami Callihan Suffers Major Injury After 'Impact' Shooting, Will He Still Be Able To Work After Surgery?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not visited the United Kingdom as a family since November 2019, and it is believed that they wish to introduce their newborn daughter Lilibet to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen and Buckingham Palace would seek to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "onboard" for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. One of the reasons is because the last thing the palace wants is to further fuel the racism accusations made by Markle.

The Palace will try and make an extra effort to try to include them because they will want to keep them on board,"Richard Ed en, a royal specialist and the editor of the Daily Mail Diary, surmised. "I know they're being almost threatened by this racism stuff, but they have to show that they're above that I think," he added.

At the same time, it is truly a remarkable event, poignantly suggesting that the Queen is truly old and there is no time to waste if a reconciliation is to happen.

According to Charlotte Griffiths, the Diary editor of the Mail on Sunday. "It's so important, she's the first monarch to have ever made it to 70 years, she's 95 and they just have to be in a good place for this Jubilee celebration next year, The analyst added that the Queen is being extremely prudent to be planning ahead of time and being strategic about this, basically making sure the Palace and the royals appear spotless and ready for parade."

READ NOW: NeNe Leakes 'Partying' Just Few Weeks After Husband Died? 'RHOA' Star Receives Hate In Latest Instagram Post