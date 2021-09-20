It's been three weeks since NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg passed away, and the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star is giving a quick life update; however, fans are not taking her post lightly as she amassed hate on her comment section.

According to her latest Instagram post, she partied in a bar in which she described as "packed packed packed."

She thanked her friends for showing her love and dropping off gifts. She then noted that her peers need to work with her as she's currently having "highs and lows."

"Trying to adjust to my new normal so I may not always be present in the moment," the reality star wrote. (check out her photos below)

Following this, many fans took to the comment section to send her support, but a few of them disagree that NeNe is going out as Gregg just died a few weeks back.

"Guess the mourning period is over. Must've been the hardest 5min of her life," one commented.

"Damn, she's out there living her best life and her husband just died. But what else to expect, this is the same broad who was out club in while her husband was home dying," another fan commented.

At the time of this writing, NeNe Leakes has not responded to the negative comments on her post.

READ NOW: LISTEN: Gabby Petito Abused By Brian Laundrie? Chilling 911 Call Reveals What Happened Weeks Before Disappearance

NeNe Leakes Parties With Cynthia Bailey

Aside from the criticisms made on her latest post, fans also noticed that she partied with her "RHOA" co-star Cynthia Bailey, which fans considered one of the most problematic friendships of the show.

According to The Things, NeNe described Cynthia as "sneaky and underhanded," meaning she couldn't trust the latter.

It all began when Cynthia tried to cover up her plot to bring Kenya Moore on the series unbeknownst to NeNe's knowledge.

Cynthia previously told Us Weekly that she sent NeNe an invitation to her wedding but, "She didn't come and, you know, that's just pretty much where it is. I respect it,"

Despite their differences, the pair decided to end their feud in an emotional face-to-face talk last year.

Gregg Leakes' Death

In early reports, Gregg Leakes passed away at the age of 66. The family's publicist confirmed the news, saying he died peacefully after struggling with cancer for years.

"Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes," Ernest Dukes told Variety.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth Shame: Prince Andrew Called To Face Legal Troubles 'Like a Grown Man' Instead of Hiding Behind Mom