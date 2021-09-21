A TikToker eyewitness recently told the FBI that she saw Brian Laundrie without Gabby Petito, and he was "awkward" and "confused" close to the area where the vlogger's remains were found.

Jessica Schultz recently spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle, saying she saw the couple's white Ford van at Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, where Petito's body was discovered.

At first, Schultz was not aware that Laundrie was the guy the FBI was looking for until her friend sent her a photo, and it made her realize that she indeed saw Petito's boyfriend, so she immediately reported it to authorities.

Schultz uploaded her story on TikTok, which garnered over 123k likes at the time of this writing. (watch the video below)

She recalled the situation and claimed that she first saw Laundrie on August 26 when driving behind their van with Florida plates.

Schultz mentioned that the van was driving slowly down a narrow road, and the driver appeared to be confused as he didn't know where he was going.

In addition, she stated that the van partially pulled off the road, seemingly asking her to overtake and drive off away from the area.

"You know, when you're out in the middle of nowhere, your hackles go up when you see something that's out of the ordinary." She said. (via The Independent UK)

Gabby Petito Dead, Manner of Death Determined As Homicide

An update regarding Gabby Petito's case has been released to the public, making her friends and family heartbroken.

According to NBC News, a coroner from Wyoming confirmed that the body they found belongs to Petito, and the manner of death was declared a homicide.

The cause of death was not yet released to the public, and it remains pending until the final results of the autopsy have been turned over to the FBI.

Investigators of the case said they are committed to holding people accountable.

At the time of this writing, Brian Laundrie is still considered a person of interest, but no formal charges have been filed against him.

Authorities are still searching for Laundrie's whereabouts.

In early reports, human remains believed to be Petito's were found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The corpse was found after search teams with horses and investigators conducted a massive on-site search.

