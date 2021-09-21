Ariana Grande filed for a civil harassment restraining order against an alleged stalker who constantly visited her Los Angeles home with a knife.

The 28-year-old singer filed an order in Los Angeles Superior Court on September 14. In the file, she alleged a man named Aharon Zebulun Brown, who terrorized her home for the past seven months, without giving him her address, per NBC News.

On September 10, which became his third and last visit, Grande reported that Brown appeared "brandishing a knife and yelling threatening statements" on her property.

When her security confronted him, Brown said, "I'll f---ing kill you and her," she alleged.

Knife Spotted

A law enforcement officer backed up Grande and her team's claims who filed a declaration. According to Daily Mail, the new "The Voice" judge wrote, "I am fearful for my safety and the safety of my family."

"I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family," she also added.

As per the officer's guidance, the ongoing threat justifies the restraining order.



Based on Los Angeles police Detective Peter Doomanis' court statement, as soon as the officers arrived at the singer's property, the 23-year-old man tried to run away by foot. But, he was later detained and taken into custody.

The Los Angeles Police Department also recovered a knife out of Brown's front pockets after conducting a pat-down search, which Doomanis had mentioned. As of writing, Brown was being held at the North County Correctional Facility and faced a $140,000 bail, according to online jail records.

READ ALSO: Bella Hadid Gone For Plastic Surgery? Model's Before and After Photos Spark Suspicions [REPORT]

Not The First Stalking Incident

Based on a report by TMZ, Brown is still in custody and charged with two felony counts of making criminal threats. The incident first emerged last week, but back then, it was unclear whether Grande was present in the incident or not.

In May, A five-year restraining order against another stalker was also granted to the "34+35" singer and her mother. The stalker named Fidel Henriquez got arrested by the police after sneaking inside her home and went through her security to leave a love note.

After allegedly spitting on the officers who arrested him, Henriquez was accused of misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery.

READ MORE: Renée Elise Goldsberry Shares Heartfelt Emmy Acceptance Speech For 'Hamilton' and 'Radical' Wish for the Entertainment Industry