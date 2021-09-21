Justin Bieber is reportedly ready to start a family with his supermodel wife, but reports believe that Hailey Baldwin isn't ready to become a mom just yet.

The couple has made headlines recently about the status of their marital relationship leveling up to become a family unit. However, Star via Suggest claimed that the two have been arguing over the right time to start getting pregnant.

The singer is allegedly more than ready to become a father. Meanwhile, Baldwin has her reservations and isn't completely on board with the idea.

Justin's Perfect Home

A couple's close source revealed that Hailey wanted to focus more on her career and "wait until the timing is right" rather than rush into things.

Justin has other ideas and has begun eyeing the property market for "the perfect home to raise kids in." The "Yummy" singer made his intention clears as several articles reported about the Brentwood mansion that he has had his eyes on for a while now.

The residence is in a family-friendly neighborhood that Justin hoped would "encourage Hailey to want to get pregnant."

The publication also mentioned a different instance when Bieber had connected his religious belief to his marriage with Baldwin. The artist had strongly convinced his wife of his church's "anti-feminist doctrine that women should have babies, stay home and let the man be in charge."



Is Justin Bribing Hailey?

Justin's desire to join fatherhood intensified, and so did the rumors. Allegations about the wife getting bribed to pop out a baby for her husband star have been circulating as well.

An insider shared that Bieber had been "doing everything he can to convince [Hailey] that he's going to be a good dad," but it seems like the actress is not ready for that kind of lifestyle and remains firm in enjoying her married life "for a while longer."

The opposing opinions between the married couple have caused friction in their relationship, which Hailey addressed during her interview with Vogue in 2019.

"I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy," the model said. "It's always going to be hard... You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are so perfect.' That's not what being married is."

Mrs. Bieber cleared up the rumors by ending her comment with, "There's something beautiful about [marriage] anyway- about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone."

