Kanye West just dropped $57.3 million for a new beach house, but it's no ordinary residence due to its special design and the architect who made it.

He also purchased during tough times as the rapper is known to still process through his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Sources reported that award-winning starchitect Tadao Ando designed the custom-made house.

Kanye's new home is located on Puerco Beach in Malibu and was built eight years ago on a 0.13 acre beachfront. The three-story building occupied 3,665 square feet, made out of concrete-heavy materials except for its large glass pivot doors.

Is It Kanye's House?

California's public records showed that three other people owned the four-bedroom and five-bathroom residence before West. These had been Ashley Olsen's ex-boyfriend Richard Sachs and married couple Edie and Michael Boddicker.

Kanye West's representatives refused to comment on the claims of his purchase as the Malibu transaction had been off-market. The same goes for Tadao Ando's architecture firm and the co-developer and subcontractor for the house.

However, records showed the Kanye's Yeezy clothing line address, also registered under the same buyer who purchased the house- Shore Drive Holdings.

Netizens React to Kanye's Bunker

According to TMZ, the property's architectural design resembled a military bunker and was going stale on the market after a year of its listing.

On Monday, Netizens attacked the artist's new crib after finding out its information in Zillow Gone Wild's Instagram account. Many of them joked that "Kanye [is] living in a parking garage" due to the box-shape and concrete features of the house.

While others defended the "Only One" singer saying that "he loves the abandoned clinic look," and the majority agreed that it did "looks like a high-end bunker for a cult leader."

The original price for the building was rumored to be around $75 million, with almost a $20 million discount. Kanye had still broken the record for the most expensive property sale in the country during the pandemic.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills compound is reportedly just a 30-minute drive away from the rapper's new crib. After the couple settles their divorce, they will transfer the ownership of the property to the "KUWTK" star.



