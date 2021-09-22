Sarah Jessica Parker's best friend in the show "Sex And The City," Willie Garson, passed away at 57.

His death was confirmed by his son, Nathen Garson, that the actor died on Tuesday, September 21. People said that his passing followed a short illness, and his family surrounded him at the time of his death. The source also reported that he had pancreatic cancer.

Nathen posted a heartbreaking tribute to his dad sharing a collection of photos on Instagram, where he called him "the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known."

"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote in the caption. "I'm so proud of you."

"I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own," Nathen continued. "I'm glad you shared your love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it," he concluded.

Garson's Entire Television Career

William Garson Paszamant was born in 1964 in New Jersey. Guardian also reported that the actor's prolific screen career began in the late 80s.

More of Garson's television projects included some of the most high-profile shows from the 90s and 2000s. And these shows included "Twin Peaks," "Friends," "The X-Files," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Ally McBeal," "Boy Meets World," "White Collar," and more.

Best known as Stanford Blatch from HBO's 1998 show "Sex And The City," Garson was recently reprising his role for its reboot, "And Just Like That..," and is currently in production.

The actor was also photographed on their New York set with actress Sarah Jessica Parker and Mario Cantone, who played his on-screen husband, Anthony Marentino.

READ ALSO: Scott Foley Makes 'Awkward' Admissions About Ex Jennifer Garner While With Wife in Rare Interview

On-Screen Husband's Heartfelt Tribute

Mario Cantone also shared a tribute to Garson on Instagram, saying he is "devastated" by his death. "I couldn't have had a more brilliant TV partner. I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness," his caption read.



"Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest ...I love you," he added.

The late Garson was last active on social media on September 4, where he tweeted, "BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APPROACH KINDNESS."

READ MORE: LOOK! Kanye West Now Living in A Parking Garage Amid Divorce with Kim Kardashian?