Could Gabby Petito be pregnant at the time of her death?

The tragic and shocking case of the 22-year-old influencer has dominated the headlines in the last two weeks, which prompted social media users to help with the issue and come up with theories.

On Twitter, internet detectives were able to find clues and pieces of evidence that could help the progress of the ongoing investigation.

One theory being speculated is that Gabby Petito may have been pregnant.

Though the autopsy results haven't been confirmed yet, clues found on her social media pages prompt internet investigators to believe she was expecting a child with a fiancé and suspect, Brian Laundrie.

They further believe that the pregnancy may have been the cause of their argument.

Just informed by a very reliable source close to the investigation that #BrianLaurie demanded #GabbyPetito get an abortion when she told him she was 8-9 weeks pregnant. She tearfully refused and slapped him, unleashing his murderous strangulation rage against the diminutive GP. pic.twitter.com/nJdq2N7vfB — Gerard Courcy (@hardcorehangout) September 20, 2021

Gabby Petito Pinterest

My theory is #GabbyPetito was pregnant with #BrianLaundrie’s child. That he murdered her because of it, I am basing this off of her Pinterest. #justiceforgabbypetito pic.twitter.com/P05nJ2EIyf — Jessie-Lynne (@JessieLynne) September 20, 2021

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie share a Pinterest board titled "Oh Baby," which was part of a board called "Life Goals," according to Twitter user @JessieLynne.

In the theme of "Oh Baby," most posts are related to a newborn child. It shows pictures of cribs, baby clothes, baby products, and even pictures of moms and their babies.

That board is reportedly accessible to the couple's mothers.

Gabby Petito Sonogram Found

Another theory was a sighting of a possible sonogram photo found near their 2012 Ford Van Transit.

In one of their YouTube videos, sonogram pics can be seen lying on the side of the road on top of a log, and when zoomed in, the pictures seem to be an abdominal ultrasonogram.

Gabby Petito Instagram Post

Gabby Petito showing a book on her IG account.

Was Gabby Pregnant? Is this why she was so emotional? pic.twitter.com/VixCmUKvYg — #WeWantTheRealTruth (@WeWantTheRealTr) September 21, 2021

Just before Gabby Petito's death, she posted a picture on her Instagram account where she was reading "Lullaby," a book by Chuck Palahniuk, according to Twitter user @WeWantTheRealTr.

It is a thriller novel about a man who unintentionally murders his wife and baby by singing them a lullaby. He then sets out on a cross-country road trip with other characters who abuse the song's killing power.

The novel bears a striking resemblance to what happened to the Gabby Petito case.

Gabby Petito Last Text Message

The bizarre last message Gabby Petito sent to her mother may have been a code word to alert her parents.

Her mom Nicole shared that "Stan" was the name of Gabby's grandfather, Twitter user @TikiRose believes that "Stan" is a song by Eminem who shuts out his pregnant girlfriend.

