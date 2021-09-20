Gabby Petito news: It is believed that Gabby Petito's body may have been found in Wyoming after days of the desperate search for the Long Island native.

According to a statement from the FBI, the remains found in Bridger-Teton National Forest are "consistent with the description" of Gabrielle Petito.

The 22-year-old YouTuber embarked on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. They started the journey in July, but the 23-year-old beau returned to his Florida home alone on Sept. 1.

On Sept. 11, Gabby's family has reported her missing, ten days after Brian returned and after not hearing from her for several days.

According to several reports, Gabby's last known location was in Wyoming, from late Aug.

When the influencer was reported missing, police immediately seized the converted van the couple used while traveling inside Brian's home.

Unfortunately, the police couldn't speak to him directly because his parents had directed them to their family lawyer instead.

Because of that, Brian Laundrie is immediately named a person of interest in the case, but he hasn't been pressed with any charges as of writing.

When investigators tried to contact him again, he also went AWOL a few days later. As soon as the FBI released a statement about finding a body, both Gabby and Brian's family released statements.

But people on Twitter immediately started claiming that Brian's disappearing act is also with the help of a family relative who is part of the authorities.

A cop named Joseph Laundrie is part of the Nassau County police department, and social media users claim that he is Brian's brother.

A social media user shared Facebook links with one seems to be Joseph's page, speculating that he may be helping Brian to escape the cops.

Look at the odd brother. Or is this Brian? https://t.co/VnhhPbXEsA https://t.co/rj0dnMzAKL May be helping Brian on the run. — Gena Brumitt (@genabrumitt) September 20, 2021

Another social media user shared a post said, "Here is the article of Joseph Laundrie, Nassau County PD. Cousin if Brian Laundrie. Some say the police connection is why Florida PD may have been lenient on Brian but that's what some chatter is."

On Twitter, fans are speculating and are getting to the bottom of this entire thing.

One person wrote, "Someone said Brian's brother is a cop. I am not sure if that's true or not but it would be safe to say the family helped delay any investigation."

Someone said Brian's brother is a cop. I am not sure if that's true or not but it would be safe to say the family helped delay any investigation — Chloe (@GlowySweetFab) September 19, 2021

Another commented, "Hey is Brian's brother a officer and perhaps why Roberta and Christopher Laundrie getting away with the games their playing?!"

But these are just insinuations from several social media users, and none of their tweets or reports have been confirmed by the authorities or even the Laundrie family.

