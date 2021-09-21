A vital piece of evidence in the Gabby Petito case has recently been discovered by investigators to learn how she went missing and then later died.

In a report by The Sun, police obtained a hard drive that was discovered from her van on Sept. 14.

It was the same van she and her boyfriend and suspect-in-question Brian Laundrie returned home in back at the beginning of Sept.

A Florida judge approved for investigators to explore the hard drive as they think it will lead them to some important details about Gabby Petito's final actions and moves.

One of the things the investigators found was a final text message the influencer sent her mom.

It said, "Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls."

Gabby Petito's mom, Nicole, revealed that she believe the text message was "odd" because she knew that she was talking about her grandfather, but Gabby rarely referred to him by name.

Per WNYC, the filing also stated that there is a reason to believe that the hard drive has evidence that is relevant in proving that a felony was committed.

When the police learned that Gabby Petito couldn't care for herself because of her anxiety, and the footage that came to light when she and Brian were stopped by Utah police after looking nervous and upset, a search warrant was immediately granted.

Brian Laundrie's Car Removed from Florida Home

In the latest on Gabby Petito news, her boyfriend's car Brian Laundrie has been removed from his family's home in Florida.

On Sept. 20, a video taken by a reporter showed Brian's black Ford Mustang being towed away by authorities.

The Sun reported that investigators discovered a mysterious note left on the car on Sept. 15, which had been located in Sarasota County, Florida, at the time.

Per CrimeOnline, Brian Laundrie's lawyer Steven Bertolino said that the family obtained the empty car from the reserve on Sept. 16, two days after Brian hadn't been seen since.

It was the same time Brian told his family members that he was going for a hike at the nature preserve. On Sept. 17, he was officially named a missing person.

News of Brian Laundrie missing comes after the FBI and local authorities found human remains in Grand Teton National Park that was consistent with the description of Gabby Petito.

