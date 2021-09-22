Bill Gates stammered his way through an interview on PBS "Newshour" that aired on Tuesday.

The philanthropist was grilled on several topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN General Assembly, and most importantly, his meetings with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In the interview, Gates, the fourth richest man in the world, told Judy Woodruff that he "regret doing that."

The dad-of-three tried to defend his dinners with Epstein, telling the host, "He had relationships with people he said would give to global health, which is an interest I have. Not nearly enough philanthropy goes in that direction."

But it didn't go as planned when their dinner meetings "didn't result in what he purported," so Gates cut him off.

"That goes back a long time ago now. There's - so there's nothing new on that."

When Woodruff asked what he found out about Epstein and his background after meeting him several times, Bill Gates seemed nervous that he failed to give a direct answer.

"I have said I regretted having those dinners. And there's nothing, absolutely nothing new on that."

Another awkward moment filled the screen for the Microsoft founder after Woodruff inquired if there was a lesson that he could take from the experience.

Bill Gates told her the biggest lesson he learned, saying, "Well, he's dead. So, in general, you always have to be careful."

Gates tried to redeem himself, saying he's proud of his accomplishments in philanthropy, especially for his foundation, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which he shares with his estranged wife.

He revealed, "That's what I get up every day and focus on," despite looking uncomfortable.

Bill Gates Gives Updates on Foundation With Melinda Amid Divorce

Bill Gates also told PBS what the future of the Gates Foundation was now that he and Melinda French Gates announced their divorce.

Gates explained that their priorities, such as global health and education, will still be there, "where our work is done."

He revealed that they also added more advisers so that the foundation would continue its work in helping governments deal with the ongoing pandemic.

Bill and Melinda Gates announced they were divorcing in May just as soon as news of the billionaire's meetings with Epstein was spotlighted.

By August, their divorce was finalized.

They have three kids, Phoebe, 18, Rory, 21, and Jennifer, 25.

