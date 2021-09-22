More and more details about the tragic death of Gabby Petito continue to unravel, but her fiancé Brian Laundrie is speculated to be the killer after being AWOL for a few days.

With Laundrie's disappearance, his social media trail is being scrutinized, even for the tiniest thing.

Now, social media detectives discovered that Gabby Petito's fiancé, who returned from their cross-country road trip alone with the van they traveled in, had been reading novels during the journey that have dark meanings amid the 22-year-old influencer's disappearance and death.

One of the books is "The Invisible Man," and one of the three of the pins on Brian Laundrie's Pinterest account is quotes from a novel.

The book was published in 1866 and was written by Herbert George Wells.

"The Invisible Man" is about a mysterious man going into a village in the middle of a snowstorm. He fakes his death and later stalks and tortures his girlfriend.

He was also reading books like "Annihilation," which is about women go missing on islands.

Brian Laundrie, who allegedly streamed an Instagram live from a boat for seconds and has been spotted active on his Spotify account while running away from police, has also been accused of other disturbing social media activity.

A dark & chilling design saved on Brian Laundrie's Pinterest.



'My Baby' written on a headstone at a grave & 'She'll never find a sweet man like me.'



Lyrics to a song but gives us an insight into what kind of headspace he was in.

His Pinterest board also showed pictures with messages that read, "Don't Try to Find Me," "The Opposition is Lost," and "My Baby," which was written on a gravestone.

If y'all haven't already, I would highly recommend looking at #BrianLaundrie's Pinterest….this is just an example I took from his page, but go read some of the stuff on there….

There's also a folder on his Pinterest page titled "pins" with at least three of the total 128 pictures pinned are from "The Invisible Man."

Laundrie's Pinterest page also featured sketches of skulls and The Joker as Joaquin Phoenix and Frankenstein's images.

There's also a saved picture of a shadowed figure leaning down to stab another figure lying in a bed full of roses.

It's sickening to me that Roberta was a collaborator on Gabby's Life Goals (wedding, baby) board on Pinterest. They were obviously close.

A "Fight Club" quote was also pinned in a folder titled "my heart."

The quote reads, "It's only after we've lost everything that we're free to do anything."

Meanwhile, some of Brian Laundrie's Pinterest pins have led to speculation that perhaps Gabby Petito was pregnant at the time of her death.

