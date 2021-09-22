Only weeks after telling the court that his soon-to-be ex-wife mistreated him, NHL star Evander Kane is now being the one accused of abusing her during their marriage.

The tumultuous relationship between the San Jose Sharks star and Anna Kane is just growing uglier by the day.

Evander's ex, Anna, is asking the court to issue her a domestic violence restraining order, according to Front Office Sports, which received court records filed by Anna. As part of their acrimonious divorce, the petition was filed on Tuesday.

Anna, who is expecting Evander's second child, claimed sexual assault and "multiple incidents of domestic battery."

in the filings. There were "numerous other instances of Evander yelling and screaming at me or being physically aggressive toward me during our relationship," Evander's ex stated. Anna's plea comes only weeks after a court approved Evander's restraining order petition against his ex.

During their marriage, he said she was aggressive with him and even placed their child in risk. Evander accused Anna of punching him "7-8 times in the face with her fist" during one episode." Allegedly, after a quarrel at home, Anna struck him in the face in another incident.

Anna's petition is yet to be decided by a judge.

Meanwhile, Evander is dealing with a lot right now. He filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, claiming $26.8 million in debt. In federal court, the Chapter 7 lawsuit is still continuing, with the trustee taking assets to repay creditors. Evander's $3 million house, which he shared with Anna, was auctioned as part of the bankruptcy.

He's facing other legal issues at this point.

READ NOW: NeNe Leakes 'Partying' Just Few Weeks After Husband Died? 'RHOA' Star Receives Hate In Latest Instagram Post

Hope Parker, the hockey player's ex-girlfriend, is also suing him in court. She wants the $3 million she feels he owes her not to be wiped out. Evander allegedly broke a promise to give Hope $2.5 million if she aborted their kid. From 2016 through June 2018, the two were together.

Evander has rejected all allegations of misconduct, but the case has been allowed to proceed. He's also the subject of an NHL inquiry when Anna revealed that he wagered on his own games.

There is some very serious accusations being made by Evander Kane’s wife saying that Evander is gambling on his own games #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/D63zufsdI1 — SJ Sharks Coverage (@SJSharksNewsIG) July 31, 2021

Despite his denials, the league was obliged to investigate the allegations.

"The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games," the NHL's statement on Saturday evening said. "The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. We intend to conduct a full investigation and will have no further comment at this time.

READ ALSO: Sami Callihan Suffers Major Injury After 'Impact' Shooting, Will He Still Be Able To Work After Surgery?