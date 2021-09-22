Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams' ex-husband, is having a good time while the talk show star is in the hospital in New York City.

Hunter and his girlfriend Sharina Hudson were seen at the airport on Tuesday, September 21, as they appeared to be leaving for a vacation.

Hunter, who was married to the daytime diva from 1997 until 2019, shared a snapshot of him and alleged GF being a happy pair as they waited to board their aircraft on his Instagram Story.

As the lovebirds grinned for the camera, the former producer flaunted his diamond grill. "Infamous," he captioned the photo.Hudson shared a selfie of her own, but left out her boyfriend.

Kevin Hunter shared a selfie on Instagram Tuesday wearing Louis Vuitton sunglasses and boasted about his "blessings" and "health." Fans were not having it, claiming the glasses he wore was bought using Williams' money.

Many more followers slammed the said post.

READ NOW: NeNe Leakes 'Partying' Just Few Weeks After Husband Died? 'RHOA' Star Receives Hate In Latest Instagram Post

"Happy Birthday Kelvin but don't do that... Wendy genuinely loved you for you," one follower wrote. "Wish her the best because Karma don't miss nobody," the commenter added.

"Chile if it wasn't for Wendy him, his mistress and their illegitimate child would be homeless," wrote another.

It can be recalled that after hearing that her ex-husband had fathered a child with another woman, reportedly Hudson, Williams served him with divorce papers. While this means the two are estranged, the post of the ex-husband makes it seem he does not care just one bit, despite the long years that they have been together.

Williams was transported to a Manhattan hospital last week after a 911 call was received asking "psychiatric services."

The 57-year-old TV star voluntarily put herself into a mental health institution after years of suffering with mental health difficulties. Her hospitalization followed the former radio host's announcement that she would be taking a vacation from work after testing positive for coronavirus. The Wendy Williams Show presenter said on Thursday, September 9 that she was putting her regular employment obligations on hold to deal with some "ongoing health problems" and was "undergoing further assessments."



A statement was published a few days later confirming that she had caught the deadly virus people all over the world are fearing now. Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 while completing her health exams, according to a statement posted

READ ALSO: Sami Callihan Suffers Major Injury After 'Impact' Shooting, Will He Still Be Able To Work After Surgery?