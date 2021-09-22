Melvin Van Peebles, a renowned acting legend popularly known as the "godfather of Black cinema," has passed away at the age of 89

His son, Mario Van Peebles, is also known as an actor and director in the film industry.

The legend died at his home in Manhattan, New York, on Tuesday evening. At the time of this writing, no cause of death was given.

The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death by releasing a statement saying he had an unparalleled career "distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiostiy, and spiritual empathy." (via The Hollywood Reporter)

He also made a significant mark "on the international cultural landscape" using his ability to create films, music, plays, and novels.

Despite his death, the statement revealed that his life would be celebrated at the New York Film Festival this weekend by having a screening of his popular film "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," which celebrates its 50th anniversary.

His play, "Ain't Supposed to Die of Natural Death," is set to return to Broadway this 2022.

According to IMDb, Van Peebles was born in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 1932.

Throughout his career, he has been nominated for prestigious recognitions such as the Tony Awards.

Dubbed as the godfather of modern Black cinema, the late actor is considered a trailblazer for African-American filmmakers and actors.

In 1970, he was put in charge by Columbia Pictures to direct "Watermelon Man," it was rare to have a person of color direct a Hollywood movie at the time.

His grandchildren- Maya, Marley, and Mandela- carry his legacy as they also pursue acting.

Fans Pay Tribute Following Melvin Van Peebles' Death

Following the actor's passing, many fans took to social media to express their sadness and pay tribute to the late actor.

Rest In Peace, Melvin Van Peebles 🖤 pic.twitter.com/HsLQhpbzRU — ✨ FILM DAZE ✨ (@filmdaze) September 22, 2021

"This is surreal: I'm currently watching the Criterion Melvin Van Peebles box set for review, and was watching Mario Van Peebles explain his father's legacy when this news popped up. Rest in power to an absolute legend." Film critic Robert Daniels wrote.

"Interviewed Melvin Van Peebles when I was a goony alt weekly freelancer, and he couldn't have been kinder, funnier, more patient or more forthcoming. Great filmmaker, RIP," one tweeted.

"RIP to the reason many of us are even able to work in the film industry. We had filmmakers like Melvin Van Peeples leading the way," another fan wrote.

