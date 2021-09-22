Jerry Messing became one of the millions of people who still carry the effects of COVID-19 even after testing negative already.

Messing left his intensive care room weeks after being first admitted and placed on a ventilator due to the dreaded virus. He no longer has a fever or cough - the main symptoms of the disease.

However, he remains confined in a medical facility as he recovers from the paralyzation following his serious battle. He still cannot fully move his arms and legs, indicating that the 35-year-old actor still endures the aftermath of the illness.

Messing added that he currently undergoes physical therapy in hopes of using both his arms and legs entirely again. He also uses a machine to take baby steps at a time.

His doctor revealed heartbreaking news about how his recovery will still take some time despite spending more than a month in the hospital. Still, Messing keeps his spirits high amid the dark times of his life as he continues his recovery at a rehabilitation facility in Tampa.

Jerry Messing's COVID-19 Battle

Messing initially tested positive while waiting to get his second dose of Pfizer vaccine back in August. During his initial hospitalization, his fans and colleagues sent him get well soon messages.

"Freaks and Geeks" creator, Paul Feig, delivered a heartfelt message during his COVID-19 battle.

"Sending all my love and positive energy to Jerry Messing, a wonderful talented guy. He was such an important part of Freaks & Geeks in his role as the always upbeat Gordon Crisp. Here's to a full recovery, my friend," he said.

READ ALSO: Prince Philip's Treatment to Royal Newcomers Revealed Months After His Death

Meanwhile, his mother first broke the news that he was out of the ICU already earlier this month. She shared an update that her son was "out of the woods" already.

"Update on Jerry Messing. He is out of the woods, out of ICU, and on the road to complete recovery! Thank you for all your prayers & good wishes!" she posted.

Aside from being part of "Freaks and Geeks," the fedora guy also became part of several movies and shows in the past years, including "Mr. Show with Bob and David," "Addams Family Reunion," and Disney Channel hit flick, "Even Stevens."

READ MORE: Mayim Bialik Breaks Silence on Mike Richards' Ousting From 'Jeopardy!': 'Everything Changed'