Prince Philip's kindness will never be forgotten even after his death, especially by the royal spouses who eventually became part of the monarchy.

In a new tribute documentary to Prince Philip titled "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers," Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence spoke candidly about the late royal's help when they stepped into the palace for the first time.

As non-royal members, Camilla and Sir Tim surely did not have an easy path in finding their places in the family for Prince Charles and Princess Anne, respectively.

Being a royal's partner has been difficult for everyone, and both Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson experienced the struggles first-hand when they married their royal husbands.

"When he married Princess Elizabeth as she was then, he wondered what the template was for the husband of a Queen. Of course there wasn't one. He had to plough his own furrow, make his own way," Sir Tim recalled.

He added the one helpful advice he earned from the Duke of Edinburgh about never copying someone in the royal family. Instead, Prince Philip asked him to do it himself.

The late royal was not only good at words since he also made sure he did it himself too.

Prince Philip Supported Queen Elizabeth II With All His Might

Camilla claimed in the documentary that she saw how Prince Philip supported the Queen - just like how everybody did.

The Duchess of Cornwall described it as something "not flashy." Instead, the Duke always did it quietly as he walked behind Her Majesty. This became one of the lessons she ever learned to Prince Philip.

"I always felt it was very sad that his service in the Navy had to be ended so quickly because he was obviously so good at it," she said. "I think he would've gone to the very top. So it really was nipped in the bud," she went on.

The same documentary features archive footage of Prince Philip wholeheartedly referring to his choice to serve the queen as "a way of life," not as a role. Their granddaughter, Zara Tindall, shared the same sentiment and called Prince Philip's decision to marry the Queen as "most daunting thing" he ever did.

