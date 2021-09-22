Willie Garson's death shocked fans of "Sex and the City," especially the show's stars. Recently, a previous interview of Willie Garson resurfaced where he detailed his friendship with lead star Sarah Jessica Parker.

According to an interview with Us Weekly, Garson and Parker were very close friends and were inseparable before the former's untimely passing.

The two starred as Stanford Blatch and Carrie Bradshaw throughout the show's franchises, including the movies.

Garson previously mentioned that he and Parker were friends years before they even started filming for the show in the 90s, and they are still "the closest of friends."

"As you probably know, Sarah Jessica and I were friends for 10 years before the show. And we're still the closest of friends," Garson said.

The actor revealed details about his friendship with Parker three months before his death.

In addition, Garson mentioned that the actress talks to him every day.

Willie Garson To Reprise His Role In The Upcoming Spin-Off Series

According to Hollywood Life, Garson is set to reprise his role as Carrie Bradshaw's male confidant.

The outlet reported that he already filmed a few scenes before his death. At the time of this writing, HBO Max has not publicly announced how they will pay tribute to the actor on the show.

Per E! Online, Garson was seen on the set of "Sex and the City" reboot a month before his death.

Willie Garson's Death

The actor's son, Nathen Garson, confirmed his father's death on Instagram.

"love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you." The actor's son wrote.

At the time of this writing, Garson's cause of death was not publicized.

'Sex and the City' Cast Members Pay Tribute

In the long-running HBO series, many of Garson's co-stars took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to the late actor.

Stars Include Kristin Davis, who stated that they are "bereft" without him. Cynthia Nixon, who plays the role of Miranda, said he's endlessly funny on-screen and off-screen.

Former star Kim Catrall also paid tribute by writing, "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family."

An HBO spokesperson also released a statement regarding Garson's death, saying he is a "bright light for everyone in his universe."

At the time of this writing, Sarah Jessica Parker has not publicly posted about his death.

