Robert Fyfe, a Scottish actor, popularly known for playing Howard in the sitcom "Last of the Summer Wine," has passed away at the age of 90.

According to The Daily Mail UK, the actor's death was confirmed by his talent agency Curtis Brown. At the time of this writing, no cause of death was given.

Fyfe's sudden passing comes weeks after his wife Diana passed away, leaving their children Timothy, Dominic, and Nicholas behind.

Farewell Howard! ❤Actor Robert Fyfe who played Howard in Last of the Summer Wine had died! pic.twitter.com/pPjxc5YvWN — Simon Osborne Pitt the Younger (@SimonOs00974749) September 22, 2021

The actor is popularly known in the BBC sitcom mentioned above, playing the role of a shy and downtrodden husband of Pearl Sibshaw.

He was active in the show from 1985 until its cancellation in 2010. He appeared in at least 230 episodes.

Aside from the comedy show, he also starred in several roles in films such as "Gaolbreak" as Wally, "Around the World in 80 Days," as Jean Michel, "Cloud Atlas," as Old Salty Dog, "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies," as Butler Edwin. (via IMDb)

Fyfe's television credits include "The Return of Sherlock Holmes," "Coronation Street," "Third Time Lucky," and many more.

'Last of the Summer Wine'

The British sitcom was created and written by Roy Clarke. It lasted for over 37 years and was broadcasted by the BBC.

Alan J. W. Bell directed and produced all 295 episodes. However, in 2010, the BBC announced that the 31st season of the show would be their last, and they would no longer add more episodes.

The show was allegedly cancelled because the BBC wanted to have a new program that would cater to younger audiences.

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2008, Bell stated that the media giant told him that the series wouldn't be renewed. He was disappointed with the decision saying millions of viewers are still watching the series.

Aside from the United Kingdom, it was also shown in several countries such as the United States, Canada, and more.

The show revolves around three older men trying to live their youthful lives and misadventures.

Fyfe's co-actors Juliette Kaplan, who played his wife on the show Pearl Sibshaw, died in October 2019, and Jean Fergusson, who starred as Marina, passed away in November that year.

