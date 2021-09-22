Kim Kardashian will make history as she is the first person in her family to be a guest host of "Saturday Night Live." When will her episode air, and who is her musical guest? Find out below!

According to TMZ, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star will be heading to Studio 8H at 30 Rock to host the long-running late-night comedy show. Her episode will air on October 9, and it falls under the show's 47th season.

Aside from the "SKIMS" creator, fans are also excited to see Halsey as a musical guest. The singer was in the show in 2019 as a host, and now she's coming back to perform her hits from her latest record, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power."

Kardashian took to her Twitter account to share the good news by writing, "OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I'm hosting SNL!!!!!! @nbcsnl"

OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL

I’m hosting SNL!!!!!! @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/sb2LnHD2sI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 22, 2021

Kardashian's "momager" Kris Jenner seems to be supportive of her hosting gig as she quote-retweeted the post saying, "Can't wait for this!! Make sure you guys all tune in!"

Aside from Kardashian, other guest hosts for the month of October include Academy award-winning actor Rami Malek, Owen Wilson, and Jason Sudeikis.

Musical guests include Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, and Kacey Musgraves.

Fans Are Not Happy With SNL's Decision To Make Kim Kardashian As Host

Following the announcement, many "SNL" fans were disappointed with the lineup, especially on Kim Kardashian, so they took to Twitter to express their dismay.

"SNL is doing the one thing I can't ignore- a Kardashian hosting? Nope. I thought they only used people with talent to host. First episode I'll skip in my entire life." one fan wrote.

Is SNL desperate for ratings, or watt? — Bo-lay (@chrisbolay) September 22, 2021

"I am embarrassed for her in advance. She isn't no actress or comedian," another fan wrote.

"Your ratings are about to nose dive if you ask me." one tweeted.

Other fans also mentioned that "SNL" is desperate to boost their ratings, so they used Kardashian to their advantage.

At the time of this writing, Kim Kardashian has not publicly responded to the negative comments about her latest stint.

