Original "Hawaii Five-0" star, Al Harrington, has died tragically in Hawaii. He was 85.

Harrington reportedly passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in Honolulu days after admitting himself due to a stroke last week. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser received the heartbreaking news from the actor's family.

His wife, Rosa, sent an exclusive statement to People to confirm the passing of her husband, who she called a "gift from God."

"A noble, compassionate, patient and gentle man with a witty sense of humor and a larger-than-life laugh that will echo in my heart until we are reunited," she said.

She also took her time to recall all the best things about her husband - from how Harrington lived his life forgiving people quickly, providing for his family, and helping others without asking for anything in return.

For Rosa, her husband's qualities had also been seen on-screen. Harrington would then served people when he was not working.

The actor, who is an Icon for the country, left the people mourning over his passing.

Al Harrington's Journey

The Samoan-American actor initially debuted as Detective Ben Kokua on the original CBS TV series, "Hawaii Five-0." But before scoring a notable role, he appeared as other characters in earlier episodes since 1969.

He continued working on the show and outlived all the cast members. Harrington was the last "Hawaii Five-0" star to pass away, following his "Hawaii Five-0" co-star Willie Garson's death. The latter, who famously appeared in "Sex and the City," died at the age of 57.

Prior to Harrington's tragic death, he was still able to join the "Hawaii Five-0" reboot and played the role of Mamo Kahike. Outside the franchise, he appeared in other television shows like "The Byrds of Paradise," "Magnum, Scrubs, and P.I:.

The industry acknowledged his works by giving him the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Several icons in and outside the industry shared their heartbreak upon learning the news.

Daniel Dae Kim offered a short tribute through his Twitter account, saying, "Just learned this sad news today, too. No matter the circumstance, Al always brought positive energy and aloha to our set. He will be missed by those of us in Hawaii, and beyond."

"Our #H50hana grieves for the passing of "Hirsch" and "Ben Kokua" @WillieGarson and Al Harrington. Rest in Aloha," Amy Bakari wrote.

