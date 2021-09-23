Graham Norton has been in the industry for many decades now. He has already appeared in numerous television programs, especially his successful "The Graham Norton Show," as he's nearing the age of 60, is he planning to retire soon?

In an interview with The Mirror, as The Daily Mail UK reported, Norton is not stopping his career anytime soon. He mentioned that the pandemic and lockdown made him realize that he's not yet ready to leave the limelight.

He mentioned that he initially planned to cut down on his workload, but he's now doing the exact opposite as he's busier than ever.

"I'm busier now than I think I've ever been." Norton said.

Norton added that he thought of retiring, but he got a glimpse of what retirement looked like at the beginning of the pandemic.

"I was getting a preview of what retirement might be like and not liking it so much. So I started thinking, "Actually, aren't I lucky that I get to work." Norton went on.

In addition, the talk show host mentioned that having someone who wants him to show up makes his day completely different.

READ NOW: Is Brian Laundrie Still Alive? Prosecutors Can't Take Further Step as 2 Primary Loose Ends Remain Untied

Graham Norton's Career

The Irish TV star's career skyrocketed in 1992 when he had a stand-up comedy drag act like Mother Teresa in a festival. His stint made headlines among Scottish networks because of religious differences.

He entered the world of television when he became a comedian and panelist on BBC Radio 4's "Loose Ends." He later had a successful run with Channel 5, leading him to win an award for his performance as a TV show host.

Before "The Graham Norton Show," he had numerous programs with Channel 4, which are named after him like the weekly "So Graham Norton" from 1998 to 2002 and "V Graham Norton" from 2002 to 2003.

His current show will return for a brand new season; the first episode will feature Daniel Craig to promote his final movie as James Bond titled, "No Time To Die."

Regarding his age, the host hilariously compared himself to a "ropey secondhand car."

Aside from the upcoming new season of his show, he's currently a permanent judge of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" with RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Alan Carr.

READ ALSO: Robert Fyfe Dead: 'Last Summer Wine' Star Died Weeks After Tremendous Loss, Was 90