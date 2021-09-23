Recalled for being an iconic actor with more than 200 acting credits across film, television, and stage, Basil Hoffman passed away at 83.

Hoffman's longtime friend and personal manager, Brad Lemack, announced his death on Friday, September 17, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Lemack posted a lengthy Facebook message, and it read, "Sad news to report today on the passing of my longtime client and friend Basil Hoffman,"

He also added, "We became fast friends ... and when I moved on to open my open talent manager and entertainment PR firm, Basil, one of my earliest clients. I have proudly represented him for the last 40 years."

Lemack concluded his statement where he described the actor as a "Classy guy. Classic talent. Untouchable legacy. Well-earned, respected career." Despite a lengthy statement left by his manager, he did not reveal the Academy Award-winning actor's cause of death.



Decade Long-Acting Career Of Basil Hoffman

According to Hollywood Report, Hoffman was born and raised in Houston, attending Tulane University and graduating with an economics degree. The actor visited New York City to pursue his acting career through studying and training under the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

From having small roles and starring in commercials, he built his way up before moving to Los Angeles, where he continued getting bigger parts on projects.

As mentioned early in the article, the actor had more than 200 acting credits in various fields, including film, television, and theater. Hoffman won the best picture at the Oscars with the 1980 psychological drama film "Ordinary People" and the 2011 comedy-drama film "The Artist."

More On His Screen Appearances

Hoffman previously worked with 14 Award-winning Academy actors and Oscar-winning filmmakers throughout his career, as mentioned by the source. These actors and filmmakers include Dustin Hoffman, Liza Minnelli, Christopher Walken, Ron Howard, and Steven Spielberg.

More on Hoffman's list of roles include his appearance in "My Favorite Year" (1982), "The Last Word" (2017), "All the President's Men" (1976), and "Rio, I Love You" (2014). Adding more to his television credits would include recurring roles on the 1980s series "Hill Street Blues" and "Square Pegs."

The late actor recently starred in the faith-based feature comedy "Lucky Louie," which is said to be in post-production, per Variety. While portraying numerous characters on screen, Hoffman still managed to become a coach and acting teacher as he wrote books talking about acting.

