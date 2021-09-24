At this point in time, Johnny Depp no longer feel the need to keep his desperation about being boycotted known. Although of course, he did so in his own fashion.

In a new speaking opportunity, the actor says he'd be delighted to reprise his iconic "Pirates Of The Caribbean" character, Captain Jack Sparrow, at children's birthday parties already, if it just means he could play in the role again. This sounds a tad desperate, amid reports that Hollywood is 'boycotting him' as his legal troubles continue.

Depp originally played the eccentric seaman in the "Pirates Of The" Caribbean franchise in the first film in 2003, and he was last seen in the fourth sequel in 2017, making him the only actor to appear in all five films in the genre.

It was no doubt, both a magical and lucrative role for him, and something he could just forget, despite the alleged fallout with Hollywood.

Speaking at the San Sebastian Film Festival this week, Depp, 58, said: 'The beauty of Captain Jack Sparrow for me is that I can travel with Captain Jack in a box, literally Captain Jack in a box..." This sounds so sad and ingenuous at the same time.

"And when the opportunity is right I'm able to go and visit people and places where the smiles and the laughs and the things that are important, the most important things in the world, are on the line," he mused further. "So I still travel with Captain Jack and if I have the opportunity, whenever I do, I will go to these places. I'll go to somebody's house - man, I'll perform at your kid's birthday party at this point!" he said.

Trust Depp to turn something that sounds so sad quite bearably funny. Although he does not sound he's joking at all.

However, it is obvious that Depp was quite upbeat on Thursday as he emerged from his hotel at the festival after alleging his career has been harmed by the so-called cancel culture. The Hollywood star even managed to wave at fans while walking to a waiting car in the pretty Spanish coastal city.

At the occasion on Wednesday evening, Depp received the Donostia Award. The actor has previously stated that he is a victim of cancel culture, warning that "no one is safe" and asking people who are afflicted to "stand up" for themselves.

Before receiving his honorary prize at the film festival in San Sebastián, Depp claimed the issue had gotten'so out of hand," referring to his legal troubles with Amber Heard and the Sun Tabloid that labeled him a "wife beater."

It can be recalled that he lost the high-profile lawsuit in the High Court of London in July 2020, and if things were already bad when the trial was happening, his career further went downhill after the loss. He even lost a great role in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise in the aftermath of the case.

All is not lost however.

Back in the U.S., Depp has recently won the right to proceed with a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.

